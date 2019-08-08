Palm Island and Townsville location

Hands on role

NFP salary packaging available

SHINE for Kids is the only national charity to provide services to support children and young people from infancy through to reaching adulthood at 18, our programs operate in secure, open custody, and transitional correctional facilities throughout NSW, ACT, VIC, WA and QLD.

The purpose of a Palm Island and Townsville Program Coordinator is to implement and coordinate SHINE Education Support Program (RISE) on Palm Island and Townsville. The role will be responsible for developing and maintaining relationships with schools, carers, incarcerated parents, volunteer mentors and students across both sites. The Coordinator is responsible for obtaining referrals, recruiting volunteers and matching Mentor and student. The program has a strong focus on outcomes based accountability and ensuring we measure program outcomes.

This specific position is Indigenous Identified and is open only to applicants of Aboriginal and/or Torres Strait Islander heritage, in line with s42, Discrimination Act 1991.

Duties and responsibilities

Liaising with school staff to develop and implement the service through out of class programs

Supervising school holiday outings in the community for the Aboriginal Children and Young People.

Carrying out educational assessments on children accessing the program prior to their commencement and at regular intervals during their participation in the program

Maintaining an open, warm and very professional relationship with all parents/carers and share positive information about the children with their parents

Making recommendations in relation to the case planning of each child

Working with and encouraging Aboriginal families to become more engaged with their child’s schooling.

Undertaking project evaluations and risk management assessments of the service

Report on monthly performance against agreed KPIs for the area of responsibility Support teams to ensure regular evaluations of programs offered by SHINE for Kids by supporting and encouraging service user feedback

Oversee and monitor statistical records relevant to the associated programs to ensure that statistics are collated and reported on in a timely manner

Ensure that the work carried out in all program areas contribute to the achievement of the SHINE for Kids Strategic Plan and reflects organisational core values.

Participate in ongoing training and professional development activities

This role will require frequent travel between Palm Island and Townsville

Qualification and Experience

Diploma in Community Services or other equivalent qualification/work experience in Community Services sector

Experience in facilitating group programs an advantage but not essential.

Paperwork

Current First Aid Certificate

Current Working with Children Check – Blue Card (Paid)

National police Check

Current Drivers License

Our organisation undertakes several screening processes to ensure the appropriate protection of children in its care. This includes reference checks, Identity check, qualification checks and professional registration checks.

Everyone at SHINE for Kids from Executive staff to volunteers take seriously our commitment and responsibility to safeguarding children and young people across all our programs and services in a supportive environment that is caring, safe, nurturing, free from bullying, abuse, exploitation and neglect.

If you have the skills and experience outlined please forward your resume and a cover letter addressing the above skills and experience, plus any other information that you feel is relevant to your ability to perform this role. Position and Job Description – Palm Island and Townsville Program Coordinator – Rev 5.0

We kindly ask recruiters not contact us. Thank you