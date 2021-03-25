Child & Family Coordinator – Clarence Correctional Centre (NSW)

Pioneering ground-breaking family initiatives

Part-time position

NFP Salary Packaging and weekend penalty rates

SHINE for Kids is the only national charity to provide services to support children and young people from infancy through to reaching adulthood at 18, our programs operate in secure, open custody, and transitional correctional facilities throughout NSW, ACT, VIC, QLD and WA. This position is based at Clarence Correctional Centre.

Child and Family Coordinators support children, young people and their families and friends when visiting The Clarence Correctional Centre in the Visits area and through the Child Parent days. SHINE for Kids employees and volunteers provide age appropriate activities for children/young people to have ‘time out’, to experience play time, to connect with other children in the same situation and to have an opportunity to have a more pleasant experience when visiting their parent. Our programs support family and friends with information, referral services and advocacy.

This specific position is Indigenous Identified and is open only to applicants of Aboriginal and/or Torres Strait Islander heritage, in line with s42, Discrimination Act 1991.

Duties and Responsibilities

Implementing and supervising the In-Visits Program. The Prison In-Visits program supports positive family interaction and provides a variety of arts, craft and diversionary activities for children to share with their parents.

Implement Child and Parent Days which is a program focusing on ensuring children are able to stay connected to their parent in custody.

Ensuring necessary resources are available for the smooth running of the programs and that COVID-19 safe procedures are followed.

Maintaining appropriate data collection and monitoring processes in particular electronic case notes on SHINE Database.

Collecting outcomes data to measure the success of the program including pre and post surveys

Recruiting and training of volunteers in collaboration with HR and Volunteer Coordinator ensuring all staff/volunteers have current Working with Children Check, Safeguarding Children Course, prison induction and any other compliance.

Supporting volunteers to work within SHINE for Kids program guidelines and maintaining professional relationships with parents, carers and correctional officers.

Maintaining an open, warm and professional relationship with all parents (inmate and non-inmate) and sharing positive information about children with their parents.

Your paperwork

Diploma in Early Childhood Education and Care, Certificate III Early Childhood Education and Care

Current Working with Children Check (Paid)

Our organisation undertakes several screening processes to ensure the appropriate protection of children in its care. This includes reference checks, Identity check, qualification checks, Criminal History Records Check (where applicable) and professional registration checks.

Current Drivers License

Key Selection Criteria

Minimum 3 years’ experience working with children, young people and their families

Experience in working with children/young people and programming activities

Experience in working with volunteers as an integral part of a service delivery model.

Demonstrate an understanding of the issues and challenges that children of prisoners face.

Experience working with and engaging Aboriginal families and their children

Demonstrate an awareness of the issues faced by Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander and Culturally and Linguistically Diverse clients.

Excellent verbal and written communication skills

Everyone at SHINE for Kids from Executive to volunteers take seriously our commitment and responsibility to safeguarding children and young people across all our programs and services in a supportive environment that is caring, safe, nurturing, free from bullying, abuse, exploitation and neglect.

If you have the skills and experience outlined please submit your resume and a cover letter addressing the above skills and experience to [email protected], plus any other information that you feel is relevant to your ability to perform this role. Position and Job Description – Child and Family Coordinator – Clarence 14.05